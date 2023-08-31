Gov. Tony Evers announced his appointment of Matthew McElroy to serve as Price County District Attorney. The appointment fills a vacancy created by former District Attorney Karl J. Kelz’s resignation. McElroy will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends January 2025.
“Matt McElroy has demonstrated a commitment to public service and a passion for pursuing justice,” said Gov. Evers. “I am confident that he will serve the people of Price County well as their next district attorney.”
McElroy is currently an assistant district attorney in the Wood County District Attorney’s Office. He began his legal career in the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office as a special prosecutor in 2019 and has subsequently worked in both the Green Lake and Wood County District Attorney’s offices.
Over the past four years, he has prosecuted a diverse caseload, ranging from traffic and guardianship matters to domestic violence, sexual assault, and drug-related felonies.
“Matt is a hard worker, a good prosecutor, and a great guy,” said Wood County District Attorney Craig Lambert. “I am sure he will be a very good district attorney for the people of Price County.”
McElroy is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin–Madison and the Marquette University Law School. He will be relocating to Price County to serve in this role.
“I am honored to become the next district attorney of Price County,” said McElroy. “I look forward to working with law enforcement and district attorney staff in the pursuit of justice. I am eager to get started and will work diligently to be the fair and honest prosecutor the people of Price County deserve.”
