FBI Academy graduate

Sgt. Chris Allen holds his diploma after graduating this week from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Va.

Sgt. Chris Allen, with the Barron County Sheriff's Department, is one of the 247 law enforcement officers that graduated Thursday, March 16, from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Va.

The 285th session of the National Academy consisted of men and women from 47 states and the District of Columbia. The class included members of law enforcement agencies from 28 countries, four military organizations, and five federal civilian organizations.  Internationally known for its academic excellence, the National Academy offers ten weeks of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training.

