Sgt. Chris Allen, with the Barron County Sheriff's Department, is one of the 247 law enforcement officers that graduated Thursday, March 16, from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Va.
The 285th session of the National Academy consisted of men and women from 47 states and the District of Columbia. The class included members of law enforcement agencies from 28 countries, four military organizations, and five federal civilian organizations.
Internationally known for its academic excellence, the National Academy offers ten weeks of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training.
Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend. On average, these officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions.
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald praised Allen.
"Thanks for your hard work and dedication," Allen said."Special thanks to your wife and kids for holding down the fort while he was gone."
FBI Director Christopher Asher Wray delivered remarks at the ceremony.
Class spokesperson James Thomas of the Texas Department of Public Safety -Texas Rangers Division, represented the graduating officers.
FBI Academy instructors, special agents, and other staff with advanced degrees provide the training; many instructors are recognized internationally in their fields.
Since 1972, National Academy students have been able to earn undergraduate and graduate credits from the University of Virginia, which accredits many of the courses offered.
A total of 54,154 graduates have completed the FBI National Academy since it began in 1935.
The National Academy is held at the FBI Training Academy in Quantico, the same facility where the FBI trains its new special agents and intelligence analysts.
The FBI National Academy Associates, Inc. (FBINAA) is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to providing the highest degree of law enforcement expertise, leadership training, and information to law enforcement executives around the world. The Association’s Mission is “Impacting communities by providing and promoting law enforcement leadership through training and networking.” Association members are graduates of the prestigious FBI National Academy Program.
The FBINAA has 15,000+ members representing all 50 US states, over 8,200 law enforcement agencies, and 194 Countries worldwide. The FBINAA is the strongest law enforcement leadership network in the world. Located in Quantico, VA, the FBINAA is a non-political organization and is not affiliated with any special interest group.
