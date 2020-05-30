A vehicle passenger was killed and two others injured, Friday, in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Washburn County.
The Wisconsin State Patrol and Washburn County Sheriff’s Office responded at 12:44 p.m., May 29, to the accident near Spooner on U.S. 53 near milepost 154 southbound.
A 20-year-old Colfax woman riding in the back seat was ejected and killed.
An 18-year-old Colfax man driving the 2004 Jeep Liberty received non-life threatening injuries.
An 18-year-old Colfax Houlton woman riding in the vehicle received non-life threatening injuries.
According to the State Patrol, the initial investigation indicated the vehicle lost control, entered the ditch and rolled several times. The backseat passenger was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. The driver and front seat passenger were initially transported to Spooner Health. The backseat passenger received fatal injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.
