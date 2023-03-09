Daylight Saving Time starts Sunday

As the state prepares to spring forward this weekend with the beginning of daylight saving time, ReadyWisconsin encourages everyone to use the opportunity to conduct safety checks around their home and review emergency plans.

“As you change the clocks around your home this weekend, it’s also a good time to make sure emergency kits are stocked and that smoke and carbon monoxide detectors have fresh batteries,” said Wisconsin Emergency Management Administrator Greg Engle. “Taking steps now can help ensure the supplies you need are ready during severe weather or an emergency.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.