An Amery man was killed Sunday in a crash on U.S. 8 in Polk County.
The crash occurred at 3:32 p.m., Sunday, July 23, on eastbound U.S. 8 at Pinewood Road near Balsam Lake.
Kenneth Golden, 83, of Amery, was transported to a hospital. He died from his injuries.
First responders from multiple agencies worked with hydraulic cutting equipment to extricate the trapped driver of one of the vehicles. Both east and westbound lanes were shut down and the driver was airlifted to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol. Assisting agencies included Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Balsam Lake Fire Department, Apple River Fire Department and St. Croix Falls EMS.
