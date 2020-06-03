A Webster man was killed Tuesday in a crash in Burnett County.
The crash occurred near Shell Lake at 9:12 a.m., June 2, on County H north of County J.
Joseph E. Rogers, 33, Webster, was killed.
The Wisconsin State Patrol and Burnett County Sheriff's Office responded.
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, an initial investigation indicates Rogers lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway and collided into a driveway embankment.
Assisting agencies included Burnett County Sheriff’s Office and Shell Lake Area Fire Department.
The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.
