Northwood Technical College was recently announced as part of the official list of schools across the nation that have earned the 2023-2024 Military Friendly® Schools award level designation. Not only did Northwood Tech make the official list, but the college was allocated Silver for the second consecutive year for the 2023-2024 Military Friendly® Schools award for the category of small community colleges.
In response to this incredible designation for Northwood Tech, President John Will stated, “Achieving this designation is a reflection of Northwood Tech’s commitment to support those who have made the choice to serve all of us through military service. It’s a privilege to work with many students who have a connection to our nation’s military.”
Stephanie Smith, Veteran Student Advocate, stated, “Our Veteran and Military Connected students bring so much to the college, in terms of life and professional experience. It's my privilege to work with these students to help them experience success while at Northwood Tech.”
As part of Northwood Tech’s efforts to provide valuable assistance to military-connected students, the technical college has a Veteran Student Advocate available at the Ashland, New Richmond, Rice Lake and Superior campuses. The Veteran Student Advocate is available to help students navigate the college experience each step of the way. Support includes finding the right program fit, navigating the application and enrollment process, providing academic and non-academic support and assisting in accessing benefits or obtaining credit for prior training and experience in the military.
Commitment and support to veterans by all post-secondary schools is the fundamental reason schools are eligible to participate in order to achieve a recognition award in either gold, silver, or bronze categories. According to Military Friendly® Schools, evaluations and criteria for earning the Military Friendly® ® Schools Top Awards were based on public data and responses from a private survey taken by over 1,800 schools for 2023-2024. Altogether, 665 schools were granted level designation awards in Gold, Silver, and Bronze with only 282 out of the 665 schools selected receiving a Gold recognition award status. The final ratings for the awards were determined after combining the survey responses and the public data according to a formal assessment. Scores are measured based on the schools’ proficiency and advancement as it
pertains to levels of achievement in Retention, Graduation, Job Placement, Repayment, Persistence, and Loan Default rates across the board for students, but specifically as it correlates to student veterans. The criteria, category weights, and system was determined by Viqtory, a military marketing company, with feedback from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council.
For more information about Military Friendly® status and designated institutions or to view the 2023-2024 Military Friendly® Schools designation list, visit www.militaryfriendly.com. The list will also be published in the May and October issue of G.I. Jobs magazine.
A nationally top-ranked college and a designated Silver 2023-24 Military Friendly® School, Northwood Tech serves the educational and career needs of more than 15,000 residents of Northwestern Wisconsin each year. With multiple campuses, Northwood Tech offers career-focused associate degree programs, technical diplomas, short-term certificates, customized business training, and a wide array of courses for personal or career enrichment. Northwood Tech is a member of the Wisconsin Technical College System and is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (www.hlcommission.org). For more information, call 800.243.9482 or visit northwoodtech.edu. Northwood Technical College is an Equal Opportunity/Access/Affirmative Action/Veterans/Disability Employer and Educator.
The Military Friendly® Schools list is created each year based on extensive research using public data sources from more than 8,800 schools nationwide, input from student veterans, and responses to the proprietary, data-driven Military Friendly® ® Schools survey from participating institutions. The survey questions, methodology, criteria and weighting were developed with the assistance of an independent research firm and an advisory council of educators and employers. The survey is administered for free and is open to all postsecondary schools that wish to participate. Criteria for consideration can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.
Founded in 2001, VIQTORY is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its G.I. Jobs® and Military Friendly® ® brands. VIQTORY and its brands are not a part of or endorsed by the U.S. Dept of Defense or any federal government entity. Learn more about VIQTORY at www.viqtory.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.