DNR

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) encourages the public to give back to nature by donating to the Endangered Resources Fund on your Wisconsin income tax forms.

The Endangered Resources Fund provides critical support for many of Wisconsin's rarest plant and animal species in Wisconsin. It has helped protect and restore some of the last remaining populations of declining species and special habitats like remnant prairies and oak savannas found in Wisconsin's state natural areas. In other cases, the funds have helped support species for which Wisconsin may be an increasingly important stronghold, like the wood turtle and rusty-patched bumblebee.

