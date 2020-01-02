The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office on New Year's Eve received a report of a fraud.
According to Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk, an investigation showed the perpetrator was able to make it appear as though they were calling from the Chippewa County Clerk of Courts Office. The victim’s caller ID showed the Chippewa County Clerk of Courts main telephone number. The perpetrator used intimidating language to solicit money from the victim.
The sheriff’s and clerk of courts offices remind the public that the clerk of courts office will not call to solicit money or threaten legal action.
"If you have received similar fraud attempts please contact your local law enforcement agency to report the incident," Kowalczyk said in a news release.
