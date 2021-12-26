The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced the village of Winter is an applicant for funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program (SDWLP) to improve its public drinking water system.
The project includes the replacement of valves and hydrants, the rehabilitation of the water tank, plus additional rehabilitation and upgrades at Wells 2 and 3, and the replacement of water meters.
Activities related to this project are minor actions under Chapter NR 150, Wis. Admin. Code, for which no environmental analysis is required; however, following the SDWLP federal requirement 40 C.F.R. §35.3580, an environmental review must be conducted before funding this project.
The SDWLP has determined that the project will not result in significant adverse environmental effects, and no further environmental review or analysis is needed before proceeding with funding the project.
The public is encouraged to submit comments regarding this decision and the potential environmental impacts of this project. Submit comments by Jan. 6, 2022 to:
Department of Natural Resources; C/O Kevin Olson, Community Financial Assistance, CF/2;101 S Webster St.; P.O. Box 7921; Madison, WI 53707; Phone: 608-234-2238 or Email: Kevin.Olson@wisconsin.gov
Based on the comments received, the SDWLP may prepare an environmental analysis before proceeding with the funding process. The analysis would summarize the Department of Natural Resources’ consideration of the project’s impacts and reasonable alternatives.
