Updated: February 23, 2023 @ 7:56 am
The Clear Lake Police Department recovered two counterfeit $100 bills on Wednesday, Feb. 22.
The bills were found by a citizen and turned into the department.
The bills share the same serial number, LL6203888F and have a black striped line on the upper right corner. They also have no security thread and the word "COPY" on the front and rear.
There are also Chinese style characters on the back of the bill.
There are no suspects, and the currency was not used in a transaction.
