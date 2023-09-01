September is National Preparedness Month, and FEMA Region 5 in Chicago encourages everyone to prepare for their disaster risks by taking control of their personal readiness.
The Ready Campaign’s 2023 National Preparedness Month theme is “Take Control in 1, 2, 3”. The campaign will focus on preparing older adults for disasters, specifically older adults from communities that are disproportionally impacted by the all-hazard events.
“We all have unique considerations when preparing for disasters, but that’s especially true for older adults,” said FEMA Region 5 Regional Administrator Tom Sivak. “With the many disasters that can threaten the Midwest, the best way to stay safe is to have a plan in place before those risks become reality.”
Keep in mind these emergency preparedness tips if you are older or someone with a disability:
- Create a support network of family, friends and others who can assist you during an emergency.
- Plan how you will communicate if you have a communication need.
- Consider special transportation assistance if you need to evacuate.
- Include medicines, medical supplies, batteries and chargers in your emergency kit. That kit should also include:
- Food, water and essentials for you and pets or service animals.
- A contact list of important people and care providers.
- A list of medicines you need, dosage instructions and allergies.
- Any need-to-know information for first responders and others who might need to help you.
- Copies of Medicaid, Medicare, and other insurance cards.
- Take the time now to talk to your insurance agent about the coverage necessary to protect your property. Review existing policies and ensure the amount and extent are adequate to cover losses from any possible hazard.
