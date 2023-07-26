The Wisconsin Community Action Program Association (WISCAP) and Associated Bank are teaming up to provide another round of grants totaling $118,500 to support programs throughout Wisconsin’s Community Action Network.
This investment will expand access for low-and moderate-income communities in the areas of homeownership and repair, homeless shelter expansion, loans for housing in rural areas of our state, business development and skills training.
“Our partnership with Associated Bank demonstrates a continual positive commitment to the communities where they provide their services,” said Brad Paul, Executive Director of WISCAP. “It is crucial that we expand access to homeownership and repair, job and skills training, and financial literacy for low to moderate income Wisconsinites. Our network exists to fight poverty and Associated Bank’s meaningful investment allows us to advance that mission.”
WISCAP is the statewide association for the 16 Community Action agencies in the state and two single-purpose agencies with statewide focus
With the funding from these grants, WISCAP’s network will implement innovative approaches to help low- and moderate-income individuals to expand financial literacy education with the goal of homeownership, to repair their homes so they are safe to live in, to gain skills and education so they can begin new careers, and to create new jobs through small business development and expansion.
Associated Bank funding will support several unique programs including support to Beloit Fresh Start’s Youth Build program, which is an education and job-training for at-risk youth, providing opportunities for youth to help themselves while helping others in the community.
Funds from this grant will also expand the Ashland Community Shelter with two ADA compliant rooms. This shelter is located in Ashland and is the only individual and family shelter in the five-county region of Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron and Price.
“Associated Bank is proud to continue our work with the community action network to provide basic needs and services to Wisconsin’s rural and urban communities to ensure they have the resources needed to thrive,” said LaDonna Reed, Director of Community Accountability, Associated Bank.
