WISCAP

The Wisconsin Community Action Program Association (WISCAP) and Associated Bank are teaming up to provide another round of grants totaling $118,500 to support programs throughout Wisconsin’s Community Action Network. 

This investment will expand access for low-and moderate-income communities in the areas of homeownership and repair, homeless shelter expansion, loans for housing in rural areas of our state, business development and skills training. 

