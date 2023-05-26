The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) will welcome eight international wood and forestry product buyers to Wisconsin from May 30-June 2 for a four-day Forestry Products Inbound Buyer Mission. The mission, funded by the Wisconsin Initiative for Agricultural Exports (WIAE), will consist of business meetings with 10 Wisconsin-based forestry products companies and tours of their sawmill operations, including one near Mellen.
Wood and forestry product buyers from India, Mexico, Taiwan and Thailand are scheduled to tour operations including Reedsburg Hardwoods (Midwest Lumber), Endeavor Hardwoods, Krueger Lumber, Lakeshore Forest Products, Tigerton Lumber Company, Menominee Tribal Enterprises, Kretz Lumber, Snowbelt Hardwoods, North Country Lumber Co., MacDonald and Owen Lumber and Veneer Company as part of the Forestry Products Inbound Buyer Mission.
Staff from DATCP’s International Agribusiness Center also are scheduled to participate.
10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Meeting and tour at Reedsburg Hardwoods (Midwest Lumber) – 1580 Laukant St., Reedsburg, WI 53659
12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. – Meeting and tour at Endeavor Hardwoods, 100 East Industrial Ave., Lyndon Station, WI 53944
8:20 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. – Meeting and tour at Krueger Lumber, 21324 US Highway 151, Valders;
10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Meeting and tour at Lakeshore Forest Products, Inc., 107 Mill Ave., Francis Creek;
1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. – Meeting and tour at Tigerton Lumber Company, 121 Cedar St., Tigerton;
8:00 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. – Meeting and tour at Menominee Tribal Enterprises Forestry Center, N1035 Highway 47, Keshena;
9:45 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. – Meeting and tour at Menominee Tribal Enterprises sawmill, N3580 Highway 47, Neopit;
11:45 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.– Meeting and tour at Kretz Lumber, W11143 County Road G, Antigo;
3:45 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. – Meeting and tour at Snowbelt Hardwoods, 345 Ringle Drive, Hurley;
8:45 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. – Meeting and tour at North Country Lumber Co., 607 Highway 77 East, Mellen;
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. – Meeting and tour at MacDonald and Owen Lumber and Veneer Company, 230 S. Duncan St., Luck;
Wisconsin agricultural exports reached an all-time high of $4.22 billion in 2022. Through the WIAE, DATCP is working collaboratively with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to build on that momentum by promoting Wisconsin agricultural products in the international marketplace. The WIAE provides flexibility to respond to exporting challenges and facilitates unique opportunities that connect exporters with international markets and buyers.
