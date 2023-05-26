Lumber pile

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) will welcome eight international wood and forestry product buyers to Wisconsin from May 30-June 2 for a four-day Forestry Products Inbound Buyer Mission. The mission, funded by the Wisconsin Initiative for Agricultural Exports (WIAE), will consist of business meetings with 10 Wisconsin-based forestry products companies and tours of their sawmill operations, including one near Mellen.

Wood and forestry product buyers from India, Mexico, Taiwan and Thailand are scheduled to tour operations including Reedsburg Hardwoods (Midwest Lumber), Endeavor Hardwoods, Krueger Lumber, Lakeshore Forest Products, Tigerton Lumber Company, Menominee Tribal Enterprises, Kretz Lumber, Snowbelt Hardwoods, North Country Lumber Co., MacDonald and Owen Lumber and Veneer Company as part of the Forestry Products Inbound Buyer Mission.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.