The Barron County Sheriff’s Department was advised Wednesday, Feb.25, the 17-year-old who was injured in the buggy vs. truck accident last week has passed away.
The sheriff’s department received a 911 call at 6:44 p.m., Thursday, Feb.18, of a truck vs horse-and-buggy accident on Hwy M near 30th Avenue in Barron County.
Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with a Washburn County Deputy, Lakeview Medical Center Ambulance, Rice Lake Fire Department, Birchwood Fire Department and the Life Link Helicopter responded.
Initial investigation shows that a horse-and-buggy traveling north on Hwy M was struck by a truck that was also traveling north on Hwy M. The buggy had operating rear lights.
The driver of the truck was treated and released at the scene.
One subject in the buggy, a 17-year-old, was flown from the scene to an area hospital in serious condition. The other occupant, a 16-year-old, was transported to LMC with minor injuries.
The case in still under investigation and once completed will be referred to the Barron County District Attorney’s office for review for any possible charges.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and we are grateful for all the community support they are receiving," Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said.
The sheriff’s department has been advised the funeral will take place this weekend, and there will be a larger presence of horse and buggies in the area.
The area is north of Hwy V and Hwy M intersection, which is north of Rice Lake, so please pay attention.
