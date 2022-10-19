Rusk County law enforcement officers on a joint emergency response team with members of the Barron County Sheriff’s Department helped defuse a tense situation last Sunday, participating in a 3-hour armed standoff in Cumberland that ended with the suspect’s arrest.
The Cumberland Police Department was advised at about 6:45 p.m., Oct. 16, of an intoxicated disorderly subject located at a home in the city of Cumberland.
The person reporting the incident also stated there was concern for the subject’s mental health.
When an officer arrived, the subject, Devin Baldwin, 27, retreated into the residence and began breaking out the windows of the residence. He then armed himself with a knife and made threats to officers on scene, stating, “you’re going to die tonight.”
Officers were aware Baldwin is currently on probation for a similar incident that occurred in 2020, involving him discharging a firearm. In that case, Baldwin was convicted of 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety, attempted battery to a law enforcement officer and battery to a law enforcement officer.
The Barron/Rusk County Emergency Response Team was deployed to the residence and began negotiations, which were unsuccessful, according to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.
Baldwin continued to threaten officers while holding the knife and refused to comply with officers to drop the knife. He then armed himself with two knives, one in each hand. He threw an object through one of the windows toward officers and broke out nearly every window in the residence along with other extensive damage inside the residence.
Baldwin continually made statements that he and officers were going to die that night while pointing the knife at officers, according to Fitzgerald.
Tear gas and less lethal bean bag rounds were deployed over the course of the three-hour standoff.
Baldwin eventually exited the residence and was arrested at about 10:15 p.m. with multiple charges possible including disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, threats to law enforcement, and resist by refusing to comply-threats of force.
Baldwin also was held on a probation hold.
The information will be forwarded to Barron County Department of Health and Human Services to assist Baldwin with mental health services.
“We would like to extend a huge thank you to Barron County Sheriff’s Office, Barron/Rusk Emergency Response Team, and Cumberland Healthcare EMS,” said Cumberland Police Chief Heather Wolfe. “We are very thankful for the teamwork that allowed everyone to make it home safely.”
