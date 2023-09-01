Wild rice

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that northern Wisconsin’s natural wild rice crop production is generally below average to average this year across lakes, flowages and rivers.

“Following a flush of high water after this past winter’s snowmelt, water levels in many lakes and flowages in northern Wisconsin have since been lower than normal due to droughty conditions between late spring and late summer,” said Jason Fleener, DNR Wetland Habitat Specialist. “This may provide a challenge to harvest wild rice on some waters if it makes access and navigation by canoe more difficult,” he added.

