A registered sex offender will be released next week from the Wisconsin Prison System and will live in Barron County.
Philip Vaughn, 36, will reside at 1515 14-1/2 St., Barron, upon his scheduled release Tuesday, June 20. He is 6'-0" and 280 pounds with blonde shaved hair and blue eyes.
Vaughn was convicted in 2018 on two counts of possession of child pornography.
Conditions of supervision, not limited to include no unsupervised contact with individuals under the age of 18, comply with electronic monitoring, no contact with victim and no alcohol or drugs.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Department is releasing the following information pursuant to Wisconsin State Statute 301.46 which authorizes law enforcement agencies to inform the public of a sex offender’s release when, in the discretion of the agency, the release of information will enhance public safety, awareness, and protection.
The individual who appears on this notification has been convicted of a sex offense. Further, his criminal history places him in a classification level, which reflects the potential to re-offend.
This sex offender has served the sentence imposed on him by the courts. He is not wanted by law enforcement at this time.
Citizen abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate, or harass registered offenders will not be tolerated and will be considered a criminal offense.
