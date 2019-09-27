Subject: No Cleanup Crews on Friday 9/27/2019
Chippewa County and the Town of Wheaton would like to thank all of the volunteers and area businesses who have helped with tornado recovery efforts this week. Volunteer cleanup work starts again tomorrow morning (Saturday 9/28/2019).
Organized field crew operations are planned for both Saturday and Sunday. Volunteers may arrive for registration and assignment at the Wheaton Fire Station, 3900 38th Street starting at 9:00 a.m. each day. The Fire Station is located on the south side of State Highway 29 off 40th Street.
Each volunteer will be assigned to a group to assist affected property owners with debris pickup and removal. Individuals must be over 18 years of age. Established volunteer organizations must complete waiver forms for minors in their group before participating. Forms will be available at the check-in station.
Please Note:
Streets in affected neighborhoods are not open to through traffic. Residents only--no other traffic is allowed.
