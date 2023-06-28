Air quality alert

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds the public of a multi-day air quality advisory due to another round of smoke from Canadian wildfires. The current advisory is in effect through noon on Thursday, June 29. The most significant air quality and health impacts are anticipated between noon on Tuesday, June 27 and noon on Wednesday, June 28.

This is a dynamic situation, and conditions may change rapidly over the next few days. It is important to pay close attention to the air quality in your area and take action, especially if you don’t feel well.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.