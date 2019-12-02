The driver of a truck was injured and later died from his injuries last Thursday in a crash in Barron County.
The Barron County Sheriff’s office received a 911 call at 12:14 a.m., Nov.28, of a one vehicle rollover on Wis. 48 east of Cumberland.
Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office along with the Cumberland Police Department, Cumberland Fire Department, Cumberland Ambulance and North Memorial Helicopter all responded.
According to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, the initial investigation shows a Chevy truck lost control, went into the ditch and rolled several times. The driver of the truck, Cole R. Schiebel, 21 of Kewaskum, was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Cumberland Hospital where life saving measures were administered, but he died due to the severity of his injuries.
Road conditions and alcohol are contributing factors to this accident.
