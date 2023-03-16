A convicted sex offender is being released from prison, scheduled to live in Barron County.
Updated: March 16, 2023 @ 11:30 am
A convicted sex offender is being released from prison, scheduled to live in Barron County.
Douglas Wiseman will be living at 1832 29-¾ Ave., rural Rice Lake, near the Washburn County line.
Wiseman, 51, is 5’-11” and 157 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
His release date is Tuesday, March 21.
Wiseman was convicted in 2019 of Soliciting a Child for Prostitution and 2nd Degree Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault of a child.
His criminal history places him in a classification level, which reflects the potential to re-offend.
Wiseman is ordered to not have unsupervised contact with individuals under the age of 18. He is ordered to not have contact with the victim. He must comply with electronic monitoring.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Department is releasing the following information pursuant to Wisconsin State Statute 301.46 which authorizes law enforcement agencies to inform the public of a sex offender’s release when, in the discretion of the agency, the release of information will enhance public safety, awareness, and protection.
Wiseman has served the sentence imposed on him by the courts. He is not wanted by law enforcement at this time. This notification is not intended to increase fear. It is our belief that an informed public is a safer public.
Citizen abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate, or harass registered offenders will not be tolerated and will be considered a criminal offense.
