The Sawyer County Communications Center received a 911 call at 8:30 a.m., Thursday, May 21, reporting a two-vehicle crash with injuries in the village of Winter at the intersection of Hwy. 70 and County W in the Village of Winter.
Sawyer County Sheriffs deputies responded, assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Sawyer County EMS and Winter Fire Department.
According to the Sawyer County Sheriff's Department, an initial investigation indicates that a 2015 Buick Encore operated by Beatrice C. Stoner, 95, of Winter was traveling south on County Highway W when she failed to yield at the intersection. Her vehicle collided with an eastbound semi-tractor trailer operated by Kenneth A. Beres, 33, of Weyerhaeuser.
Stoner received fatal injuries from the crash. The driver of the semi sustained no known injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the Sawyer County Sheriffs Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
