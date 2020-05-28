A Barron woman was sentenced in Barron County Circuit Court Friday, May 22, for several cases involving meth.
Bobbi Jo Rasmussen, 40, of Barron, will serve 10 years in prison and 5 more years of extended supervision.
This stemmed from several arrests made by Barron County Sheriff’s Department Drug Unit over the past several years including cases in Burnett and Chippewa counties where she was selling meth in the area, according to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.
On count 4, Possess with Intent – Amphetamine >50 with 2nd & Subsequent and Repeater— 15 Years prison broken down into 10 years initial confinement and 5 years extended supervision consecutive to any other sentence she is currently serving. 242 Days Jail Credit.
On count 5, Felony Bail Jumping with Repeater — 6 Years prison broken down into three years initial confinement and three years extended supervision concurrent to Count 4.
On count 6, Felony Bail Jumping with Repeater — 6 Years prison broken down into three years initial confinement and three years extended supervision concurrent to Counts 4 and 5.
On count 40, Possession of Methamphetamine with Repeater — 4 Years prison broken down into two years initial confinement and two years extended supervision concurrent to Counts 4,5, and 6. 6 Days Jail Credit
On count 41, Possession of Narcotic Drugs (Fentanyl) with Repeater — 4 Years Prison broken down into two years initial confinement and two years extended supervision concurrent to Counts 4, 5, 6, and 40. 9 Days Jail Credit
Rasmussen is not eligible for Earned Release Program or Challenge Incarceration Program until at least 75 percent of sentence served.
Costs include $3,200 buy money expended during controlled buys.
"Meth continues to be the number one issue in Barron County, and we will continue to work with everyone in our community to put a stop to this. While we continue to offer programs like drug court, family drug treatment court and programs in our jail like Restart to help people overcome the addiction. We want everyone to know that selling of meth can and will result in time spent in prison," Fitzgerald said.
