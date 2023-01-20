Washburn County project wins award

Six Wisconsin construction companies received Excellence in Construction Awards at the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s annual Contractor-Engineer Conference held this week in Wisconsin Dells.

Top winners include a concrete paving project in Washburn County. Others include an asphalt paving project in Lincoln County, a grading project in Brown County, a small bridge project in Eau Claire County, a large bridge project in Racine County and a large contract project in Dane County.

