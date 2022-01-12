A Green Bay man was arrested at a Sawyer County casino following an arrest that turned up meth, heroin, drug paraphernalia and a large sum of cash.
Sawyer County Deputies assisted by the LCO Tribal Police Department, the City of Hayward Police Department and the U.S. Forest Service arrested Quill Running Buffalo Hawk, 40, of Green Bay, at the Sevenwinds Casino in the town of Hayward.Hawk was initially arrested on a warrant through the Minnesota Department of Corrections.
During the course of the investigation, deputies located four large bundles of U.S. currency of various denominations on Hawk’s person in excess of $4,000.
Hawk’s vehicle was located in the casino parking lot where U.S. Forest Service Agent Seehase and his K9 partner, Axel, conducted a sniff of the vehicle. K9 Axel alerted to the presence of drugs, and a search of the vehicle was conducted.
Deputies located 31.8 grams of methamphetamine, 7.89 grams of heroin, drug packaging materials and drug paraphernalia.
Hawk was additionally arrested for possession with intent to deliver schedule I & II Narcotics>(3<10 grams), possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine>(10<50) grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hawk is currently being held in the Sawyer County Jail on $7,500 cash bond.
He is scheduled for a Jan. 18 initial appearance in Sawyer County Circuit Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.