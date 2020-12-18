The Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a call at 4:11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 16, of a one vehicle rollover accident on 20th Street west of Chetek.
Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department responded with the Chetek Ambulance, Dallas Fire and Life Link Helicopter.
According to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, an initial investigation showed a 2002 Honda Acura vehicle was traveling north on 20th Street and lost control, rolling several times. The driver, Jonathon Lee, 29, of Chetek, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department and the Barron County Medical Examiner’s Office.
