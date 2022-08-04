Crime scene

The Emergency Response Team for Barron and Rusk counties was dispatched Wednesday, to help law enforcement officers being threatened by a Chetek man in a trailer home near New Auburn.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched at 8:31 a.m., Aug. 3, to a residence north of New Auburn for a subject with a knife causing a disturbance and destroying a trailer home on the property.

