The Emergency Response Team for Barron and Rusk counties was dispatched Wednesday, to help law enforcement officers being threatened by a Chetek man in a trailer home near New Auburn.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched at 8:31 a.m., Aug. 3, to a residence north of New Auburn for a subject with a knife causing a disturbance and destroying a trailer home on the property.
Deputies arrived and made contact with the subject, Justin Curtis, 41, of Chetek. Curtis was in possession of the knife and refused to drop the knife while speaking with the deputies. He was advised to drop the knife and that he was under arrest for a warrant and possibly other charges for damage to the trailer.
Curtis continued to refuse to drop the knife and a less lethal bean bag was used and struck him in the leg. He continued to refuse the drop the knife and went back in the house.
The Barron/Rusk Emergency Response Team was paged to respond to the scene to assist in taking Curtis into custody.
A short time later, Curtis exited the trailer without the knife and was taken into custody without further incident. He was transported to Barron Hospital for treatment.
Following the medical release, Curtis was transported to the Barron County Jail and is being held on the probation warrant and awaiting possible charges by the Barron County District Attorney.
The Barron/Rusk Emergency Response team was canceled prior to arrival at the scene.
