DNR

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will award more than $6 million to local groups to protect and improve surface water.

Lake groups, river groups, local governments, nonprofit organizations and producer-led groups are encouraged to apply for a grant. Interested organizations should submit a pre-application by Sept. 15 to ensure they are eligible to compete for a grant in November.

