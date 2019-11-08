The Barron County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a case where a tree stand was tore down and vandalized in the Prairie Farm area of Barron County.
It appears this may be tied to several other cases in Dunn County where hunting stands and trail cameras were damaged, tore down or vandalized, according to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.
"While these are all active cases, there may be a possible connection to a group called Animal Liberation Front," Fitzgerald said.
The Animal Liberation Front is an international, leaderless resistance that engages in the direct action in the pursuit of animal rights.
"As we see a substantial increase in hunting over the next few weeks, we are asking hunters, trail riders and the general public to stay vigilant and report any vandalism or suspicious activity to local law enforcement by calling 911," Fitzgerald said.
"We are asking that you do not approach anyone on your property and allow us to do that for you," Fitzgerald said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.