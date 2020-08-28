The Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call at 12:54 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 27, reporting a UTV crash with multiple injuries on 11 ¼ Street south of County Road B, east of the city of Cumberland.
According to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, an initial investigation shows four youths between the ages of 11-14 were riding in a UTV on 11 ¼ Street when the driver lost control causing the UTV to overturn. All four occupants were ejected from the UTV.
A girl, 13, from Cumberland, was deceased at the scene
A boy, 12, from Superior, was flown to Regions Hospital in critical condition
A boy, 14, from Rice Lake, was flown to Regions Hospital where he was treated for a head injury and released from the hospital late yesterday evening.
A boy, 11, from Rice Lake, was transported to Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake where he was treated and released.
Through initial investigation it was discovered that no helmets or seatbelts were being used at the time of the accident.
This accident remains under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Wisconsin State Patrol.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to all the families involved, and a huge thank you to all of EMS, fire, first responders and law enforcement responders for their response," Fitzgerald said in a statement.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Cumberland Fire Department, Cumberland Ambulance, LMC Ambulance, Mayo Ambulance, and 2 Life Link Helicopters responded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.