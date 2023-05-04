Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $909,337 contract with prime contractor Century Fence Co. of Pewaukee for a regionwide pavement marking replacement project. Construction is scheduled to start Monday, May 8.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation plans to replace epoxy paint highway markings throughout the Northwest Region. Pavement marking placement will start with these highways in the following order, with other locations to follow after these are complete.
- US 12, Jackson County: Black River Falls to the Monroe County line.
- WIS 93, Trempealeau County: WIS 95 in Arcadia to A Street in Independence.
- WIS 35, Pepin and Buffalo counties: WIS 25 north of Nelson to Elm Street in Stockholm.
- WIS 29, Dunn County: US 12 east of I-94 to 1010th Avenue.
- WIS 37, Eau Claire County: WIS 85 to Lowes Creek Bridge southwest of Eau Claire.
- WIS 170, Dunn County: County D north of Tainter Lake to WIS 40 in Colfax.
- US 63, St. Croix County: County DD north of Baldwin to WIS 64 east of New Richmond.
During painting, motorists will encounter lane closures controlled by flagging operations.
Construction is scheduled for completion in October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.