DOT Road Construction Northwest Region update

Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $909,337 contract with prime contractor Century Fence Co. of Pewaukee for a regionwide pavement marking replacement project. Construction is scheduled to start Monday, May 8.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation plans to replace epoxy paint highway markings throughout the Northwest Region. Pavement marking placement will start with these highways in the following order, with other locations to follow after these are complete.

