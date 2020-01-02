New Years Eve was a busy night with law enforcement agencies across Barron County making seven OWI arrests from 6 p.m., Tuesday to 6 a.m., Wednesday.
Barron County had three. Wisconsin State Patrol had one. Cumberland Polcie Department had one. Rice Lake Police Department had two.
Ronald Hart, 72, of Hertel, is the only one still in jail, according to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.
Hart is being held on suspicion of OWI-7th offense, bail jumping and a probation violation on a Barron County arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.