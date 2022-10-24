A Hayward man was arrested on Saturday, in Washburn County, on suspicion of driving under the influence.
A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper stopped a motorcycle for a speed violation on U.S. Highway 53. Mason Christopher Bajanen, 47, of Hayward, was stopped at 10:50 p.m., Oct. 22, at U.S. 53 and Schaub Road.
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, an investigation was conducted on the operator of the motorcycle. The operator was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence 5th offense, operating a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a motorcycle without endorsement. The operator was transported to a local hospital for an evidentiary test of his blood and then to the Washburn County Jail.
