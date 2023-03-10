Fatality

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident in Dunn County that occurred on the evening of Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.

Recently, Dunn County District Attorney Andrea Nodolf issued her decision regarding the death of Nicholas Lee Ciccarelli, which occurred on Jan. 21, in the city of Menomonie. Nodolf determined there will be no criminal charges for involved law enforcement.

