A Silver Alert for a missing Price County woman was canceled after the elderly woman with dementia was found safe in neighboring Lincoln County.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice issued a Silver Alert at 12:23 p.m., Saturday, June 3.
Janet Eugenia Dalessandro, 93, is white, 5 ft 1 inches and 112 lbs. She has green eyes and gray or partially gray.
Dalessandro had last been seen on Friday, June 2, at her home at 4671W Marty Lake Road, Park Falls. She left her residence sometime early that morning. She advised in an email the at 9:30 p.m. the night before that she was going to go to the Weston hospital near Wausau to see her husband who is in the ICU unit.
Dalessandro is an elderly frail female, suffers from memory loss, confusion, and possibly onset dementia. She was last seen on video at 10:52 a.m., Saturday, June 3, southbound at US 51 and Northpoint Drive in Stevens Point.
Her vehicle is a 2017 black Cadillac XT5.
Law enforcement canceled the Silver Alert about 90 minutes later at 1:54 p.m., Saturday, June 3, saying, "Janet has been located safe in Lincoln County."
No additional information was provided.
