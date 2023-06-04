Silver Alert

The State of Wisconsin announced an important new resource effective August 1, 2014, to protect Wisconsin seniors – the statewide Silver Alert program.  Similar to an Amber Alert, Silver Alerts will go out by email and text message through the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network to notify the public that an adult with Alzheimer’s, dementia, or other permanent cognitive impairment is missing.  Anyone may subscribe online here to receive Silver Alerts and Crime Alerts for free by email and text. 

A Silver Alert for a missing Price County woman was canceled after the elderly woman with dementia was found safe in neighboring Lincoln County.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice issued a Silver Alert at 12:23 p.m., Saturday, June 3.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.