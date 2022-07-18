The Barron County Sheriff's Department announced a convicted sex offender will be released on Tuesday, July 26, to live in Cameron.
Jade Eichman, 26, will live at 2412 U.S. 8. He is 5'-9" and weighs 132 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
Eichman received a 3 month probation sentence in 2012 on a conviction of Possession of Child Pornography by Person Under Age of 18.
Eichman received a 10 year sentence of 4 years in prison and 6 years of extended supervision in 2017 on a conviction of Possession of Child Pornography.
Eichman received a sentence of 1 year and 3 months Initial Confinement, consecutive to sentence currently serving and 1 year and 5 months Extended Supervision, consecutive in 2018 on a conviction of Battery by Prisoners.
Conditions of his release include no unsupervised contact with individuals under the age of 18, not to engage in any relationships without prior agent approval,prohibited from being in places frequented by children and lifetime GPS
The Barron County Sheriff’s Department is releasing the following information pursuant to Wisconsin State Statute 301.46 which authorizes law enforcement agencies to inform the public of a sex offender’s release when, in the discretion of the agency, the release of information will enhance public safety, awareness, and protection. The individual who appears on this notification has been convicted of a sex offense. Further, his criminal history places him in a classification level, which reflects the potential to re-offend.
This sex offender has served the sentence imposed on him by the courts. He is NOT wanted by law enforcement at this time. This notification is not intended to increase fear. It is our belief that an informed public is a safer public.
Sex offenders have always lived in our communities, but it was not until the Sex Offender Registration and Community Notification Law was enacted that law enforcement was able to share this information with the community. Citizen abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate, or harass registered offenders will not be tolerated and will be considered a criminal offense, said Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.