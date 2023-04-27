Sawyer County schools awarded fab lab grants

The Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe School and 24 other schools around the state will receive more than $560,000 in fab lab grants to train students in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) skills and prepare them for careers using advanced technologies.

“If we want our kids to be successful, we need to make sure they have the skills and tools they need to join the 21st-century workforce,” said Gov. Tony  Evers. “Fab labs are important tools to help students gain the skills, expertise, and equipment necessary to become the industry leaders of tomorrow, and we’re proud to be awarding funds to 25 school districts today so they can establish or expand their fab lab programs, which will continue to provide benefits to for students, community members, and businesses across our state.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.