A Clark County woman was sentenced last week to 5 years in federal prison for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine
Samantha K. Fristoe, 30, Owen, Wisconsin was sentenced yesterday by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley. This prison term will be followed by 4 years of supervised release.
Fristoe pleaded guilty to this charge on Feb. 4, 2022.
On June 7, 2021, West Central Drug Task Force officers purchased 55.9 grams of methamphetamine from Fristoe and co-defendant, Saige Marten, through a confidential informant in Clark County.
At the time of this offense, Fristoe was on state probation for forgery and had been released on criminal bond for cases involving methamphetamine trafficking and bail jumping.
Fristoe subsequently was sentenced in her state cases on Aug. 23, 2021, to a total of 3 years and 6 months in state prison followed by 3 years and 6 months of extended supervision.
Conley ordered this federal sentence to run concurrently with the remainder of the state prison sentence.
At sentencing, Conley highlighted the fact that Fristoe was on state supervision at the time she committed this offense.
Co-defendant Saige Marten pleaded guilty to distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and was sentenced to 8 years in federal prison by Conley on March 23, 2022.
The charge against Fristoe was the result of an investigation conducted by the West Central Drug Task Force; Eau Claire Police Department; Chippewa, Clark and Rusk County sheriffs’ offices; and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
The Clark County District Attorney’s Office also provided assistance in the case.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven P. Anderson prosecuted this case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.