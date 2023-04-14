Red Cedar Watershed

Established in 2014 and expanded in 2020, the Town of Grant Agricultural Enterprise Area (AEA) promotes the preservation of the agricultural community. The AEA covers more than 31,000 acres across Dunn and Chippewa counties, spanning portions of the Auburn, Cooks Valley, Colfax, Grant, Sand Creek, and Otter Creek municipalities. 

Forested land makes up almost half of the Town of Grant AEA. While woodlands are not typically associated with traditional ideas of agriculture, the lumber, maple syrup, nursery trees, and Christmas tree industries are all important to Wisconsin’s agricultural portfolio. Woodlands within the AEA covered by a forest management plan written by a certified planner are eligible to participate in the farmland preservation program by enrolling in a farmland preservation agreement. 

