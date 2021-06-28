A Florida man was arrested in Bloomer, Sunday, by the Wisconsin State Patrol Spooner Post for allegedly operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense, with two children in the vehicle under the age of 16.
A State Trooper stopped a vehicle on Wis. 40 for a speeding violation at 8:33 p.m., Sunday, June 27. The driver was identified as Carlos J. Rendon, 47, of Cape Coral, Fla.
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, Rendon showed signs of impairment. An investigation with standardized field sobriety testing, showed Rendon was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Rendon was arrested and transported to a local hospital for an evidentiary test of his blood and then transported to the Chippewa County Jail.
He is being charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated 1st offense with a minor in the vehicle. He was also ticketed for speeding and for operating while suspended.
