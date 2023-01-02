The Clear Lake Police Department was dispatched at 8:36 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 1, to a burglary alarm at the Clear Lake True Value.
Upon arrival, officers found the front door open. The building was cleared with a key holder and nothing was found to be missing.
On June 2, the store management discovered U.S. currency cash and change missing.
Upon reviewing their security video, it was discovered that two subject entered the store and removed two containers with U.S. currency cash and change.
The lost totaled about $250, mostly in U.S. currency coins.
Suspect one appears to be a male wearing blue jean pants, athletic shoes with a wide white sole, and a winter jacket with a hood. The jacket appeared to be dark colored quilted type with reflective patches on the chest and arm.
Suspect 2 is wearing a dark colored knee length parka jacket with hood. The suspect was wearing loose fitting lounge pants. Suspect 2 was also wearing a face covering.
Both suspects left the building on foot.
Suspects had left about 4 minutes prior to officer arrival. No vehicle has been identified.
Anyone having information is asked to contact Clear Lake Police Department (Case# 23000001)
