DNR

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) fire crews and local agencies are on the scene of a roughly 2,800-acre wildfire in Jackson County, which is 48% contained.

Officials say the Arcadia fire began at the north end of Fort McCoy. Some voluntary evacuations occurred. No injuries have been reported. Three structures were damaged and one shed lost. The cause of the wildfire is still under investigation. 

