Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has announced that Door County will host the 77th Alice in Dairyland Finals May 2-4, 2024, making it the first time the county has hosted since 1983. Featuring 300 miles of majestic Lake Michigan shoreline, towering limestone bluffs, and 11 historic lighthouses, the Door County peninsula is a valued vacation destination for over two million people each year, securing the county’s unique intersection between production agriculture and foodies. 

The 77th Alice in Dairyland Finals planning committee invites individuals from Door County and surrounding communities with an interest in donating their time or resources to contact 77th Alice in Dairyland Finals Committee Chairperson Denise Plassmeyer at aliceindoorcounty24@gmail.com. 

