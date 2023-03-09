The Wisconsin Conservation Congress (WCC) and Department of Natural Resources (DNR) invite the public to attend an open house the week of April 3-6 to learn about resource management in their area.
DNR staff and WCC delegates will be on hand at these open houses to discuss local issues of importance, answer questions from the public, and open a dialogue between the public, the DNR and the WCC about areas of interest and concern.
The WCC will also hold their delegates' elections at each open house. Two of the five WCC seats will be up for election in each county.
6 p.m. | Doors open for meet and greet (public wishing to participate in election can get ballots at this time)
7 p.m. | WCC elections [PDF] (must be a county resident to participate in this portion of the evening events). A panel discussion with DNR staff and WCC delegates will immediately follow the elections. Each DNR program will provide a brief update on issues/items pertinent to the county. WCC delegates will provide an overview of their work on the WCC and what the organization is all about. There will be an opportunity for Q&A following the panel discussion.
The open houses precede the annual WCC/DNR Spring Hearings. In addition to the opportunity to engage with DNR staff and WCC delegates at these open houses, the public is also invited to participate in the annual spring hearings the following week that focus on natural resource-related advisory questions and proposed rule changes.
The Wisconsin Conservation Congress is the only statutory body in the state where the public elects delegates to advise the Natural Resources Board and the DNR on responsibly managing Wisconsin's natural resources for present and future generations. The Congress accomplishes this through open, impartial, broad-ranged actions. Learn more about the WCC and how to become involved in resource management decisions on the Wisconsin Conservation webpage.
Open houses will be held at:
Rusk County — April 4, Bruce Public School. 104 W Washington Ave Bruce, WI 54819 Gym
Barron County — April 3, Barron County Government Center - 335 E. Monroe Ave. Barron, WI Auditorium
Washburn County — April 5, Spooner DNR Service Center, 810 West Maple Street, Spooner, WI 54801 Community Room
Sawyer County — April 3, 10320 N Greenwood Ln, Hayward, WI 54843 Hayward High School Auditorium
Price County — April 5, Price County Courthouse - 126 Cherry Street, County Board Room, Room #101
Taylor County — April 6, Medford Area Senior High, 1015 West Broadway, Medford WI 54451 Library
Chippewa County — April 4, Chippewa Falls High School, 735 Terrill St., Chippewa Falls, WI 54729 Cafeteria.
