A man sentenced on 10 counts of second degree sexual assault in 2008 will be homeless after a scheduled release next week by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.
The Chippewa County Sex Offender Notification Committee has determined that a Level III notification would be undertaken in regard to the community placement of convicted sex offender Donald A. Newell, 74.
Newell is white with blue eyes and gray hair. He is 5;-10" and 175 pounds.
Newell will be released from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections on Tuesday, Sept. 29. He will return to Chippewa County, where he is required to live. At this time the Department of Corrections does not have a permanent address for Newell and will consider him homeless once released.
Newell has been convicted of sex offenses involving adult females. He has served the majority of time imposed on him by the courts and will be supervised by the Department of Corrections until Oct. 11, 2030.
Newell’s conditions of supervision will be prohibit him from any unsupervised contact with minors; no contact with his victims and not to consume drugs.
Newell also is restricted from being on the property of any schools, parks or day care centers. He must comply with standard sex offender rules/requirements; GPS monitoring and face-to-face contact with Law Enforcement requirement.
He is a lifetime registrant of Wisconsin Sex Offender Registration Program.
In the event Newell is in violation concerning the above restrictions; call law enforcement immediately. Call the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department at 715-726-7700, the State of Wisconsin Department of Corrections at 715-738-3208 or dial 911.
Further information may be obtained by visiting the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Sex Registry website at http://offender.doc.wi.us/public/.
