A Waupaca woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident, Thursday, in Chippewa County.
Rachel M. Brewer, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at 8:52 a.m., Oct. 15, on Wis. 29 westbound, west of mile marker 97, near Boyd and Stanley.
An initial investigation shows the vehicle had been traveling westbound when the operator lost control and entered the north ditch. The vehicle continued through the ditch, striking a tree, causing severe damage to the vehicle and causing injuries to the driver.
Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.
The Chippewa County Sheriff's Department, Stanley Police Department, Boyd Fire Department and Boyd Ambulance responded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.