A Sawyer County Sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop at 10:40 a.m., on Friday, Jan. 24, near the village of Stone Lake, on a tan Chevrolet Blazer because the driver, James Q. A. Griffin, 34, was not wearing his seat belt.
According to the Sawyer County Sheriff, while the deputy completed the seat belt violation citation, another deputy arrived and utilized his K-9 partner, Trace, who alerted to the presence of drugs inside the vehicle. A search was conducted and a small amount of marijuana was found in the vehicle.
Griffin was arrested on suspected possession of THC and transported to the Sawyer County Jail.
Once inside the jail, prior to the booking process, a baseball sized quantity of contraband was found on his person. The contraband was vacuum wrapped and later field tested positive for 64.1 grams of heroin, 23.9 grams of methamphetamine, 5 grams of cocaine, along with additional marijuana.
Griffin is being held in the Sawyer County Jail on suspected possession of heroin with the intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, possession of THC and possession of a controlled substance in a secured correctional facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.