Resources for Those Affected
To request volunteer cleanup assistance, call 211 or go to www.211wisconsin.org under Disaster/Severe Weather. Know that immediate assistance cannot be guaranteed or that volunteers will be able to fulfill all requests.
-- For assistance or concerns with insurance contact the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance (OCI) at 1-800-236-8517 or at https://oci.wi.gov
-- Barron County Economic Development is establishing a list of businesses within the county that have damage due to the storm for the Disaster Recovery Microloan Program. The Disaster Recovery Microloan Program works to provide short-term financial assistance to businesses affected by a natural disaster event. To be eligible, a business must be located within Barron County, have suffered measurable physical or economic losses because of the disaster and attest to intent to resume business operations in the community as quickly as possible. Eligible activities include: procurement of cleanup and restoration services, operating expenses such as payroll (taxes, fines & fees are not eligible), rent/mortgage for temporary space, repair and reconstruction (eligible uses could include architecture& engineering costs, equipment/furniture/fixtures/etc.). Contact Barron County Economic Development Director Dave Armstrong at 715-637-6871, or via email at bcedc@co.barron.wi.us, to discuss the program or add your business to the list.
-- Shower facilities available at the following locations.
• Chetek-Weyerhaeuser High School:
• Tuesday 7/23/19 6:30 am to 4:30 pm
• Wednesday 7/24/19 12 pm to 8 pm
• Thursday 7/25/19 6:30 am to 4:30 pm.
• Cumberland High School:
• Daily 6 am to 10 pm
• Prairie Farm School:
• Tuesday 7/23/19 7 am to 2 pm
• Wednesday 7/24/19 7 am to 2 pm
• Turtle Lake School
• Daily 6 am – 10 pm
Volunteering
-- The Volunteer Reception Center will be operated out of the Barron County Justice Center located at 1420 State Highway 25 N, Barron, WI 54812 on Friday, July 26 and Saturday 27th from 7 am to 7pm.
--Volunteers are accepted from 7 am to 5 pm.
-- Volunteers must check in at the volunteer reception site. By checking in volunteers receive liability coverage. Every hour volunteered provides financial relief to local towns. Volunteers will be driving to work sites.
-- All volunteers must bring picture ID, wear closed toe shoes, long pants, long sleeve shirts, safety glasses, and work gloves. Volunteers should bring their own bag lunch. Bug spray and sunscreen are recommended.
-- Volunteers for onsite clean-up efforts ages 14-17 are welcome with completed registration form signed by a parent or guardian. The form is available on the Barron County website: www.barroncountywi.gov.
-- If you have resources or services you would like to share, please call 211 for more information.
As the recovery continues, please go to the Barron County “What’s New” website www.barroncountywi.gov and follow the Barron County Sherriff’s Department on Facebook for up-to-date information.
