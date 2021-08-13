The Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a report on Friday, Aug. 13, of farmland that had been damaged as a result of a vehicle driving off of the ATV trail and recklessly through a field. The damaged field was just west of the Barron County ATV intensive use area which is one of the most heavily traveled ATV trails in Barron County.
"We have wonderful landowners in Barron County, and without their support and generous use of their land we will no longer continue to enjoy our excellent ATV trails," Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said.
Anyone with information regarding the subject(s) responsible for this damage can call the Barron County Dispatch Center at 715-537-3106.
Over the past year there has been a significant increase in traffic on ATV trails, and with that increase a rise in complaints involving ATV use. Aggressive driving, failure to comply with regulatory signs and operation without a valid ATV safety certification are among the most common violations being seen.
Additionally clubs consisting of hard working volunteers have seen a large increase in garbage being disposed of along the trail system.
